Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

WASHINGTON
Gene therapy allows kids with inherited deafness to hear

Gene therapy has allowed several children born with inherited deafness to hear.

A small study published on Jan. 24 documents significantly restored hearing in five of six kids treated in China. On Jan. 23, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia announced similar improvements in an 11-year-old boy treated there. And earlier this month, Chinese researchers published a study showing much the same in two other children.

So far, the experimental therapies target only one rare condition. But scientists say similar treatments could someday help many more kids with other types of deafness caused by genes. Globally, 34 million children have deafness or hearing loss, and genes are responsible for up to 60 percent of cases. Hereditary deafness is the latest condition scientists are targeting with gene therapy, which is already approved to treat illnesses such as sickle cell disease and severe hemophilia.

Children with hereditary deafness often get a device called a cochlear implant that helps them hear sound.

“No treatment could reverse hearing loss … That’s why we were always trying to develop a therapy,” said Zheng-Yi Chen of Boston's Mass Eye and Ear, a senior author of the study published Wednesday in the journal Lancet. “We couldn’t be more happy or excited about the results.”

The team captured patients' progress in videos. One shows a baby, who previously couldn’t hear at all, looking back in response to a doctor’s words six weeks after treatment. Another shows a little girl 13 weeks after treatment repeating father, mother, grandmother, sister and “I love you.”

All the children in the experiments have a condition that accounts for 2 to 8 percent of inherited deafness. It's caused by mutations in a gene responsible for an inner ear protein called otoferlin, which helps hair cells transmit sound to the brain. The one-time therapy delivers a functional copy of that gene to the inner ear during a surgical procedure. Most of the kids were treated in one ear, although one child in the two-person study was treated in both ears.

The study with six children took place at Fudan University in Shanghai, co-led by Dr. Yilai Shu, who trained in Chen's lab, which collaborated on the research. Funders include Chinese science organizations and biotech company Shanghai Refreshgene Therapeutics.

Researchers observed the children for about six months. They don't know why the treatment didn't work in one of them. But the five others, who previously had complete deafness, can now hear a regular conversation and talk with others. Chen estimates they now hear at a level around 60 to 70 percent of normal. The therapy caused no major side effects.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Center established to enhance quake preparedness

Center established to enhance quake preparedness
LATEST NEWS

  1. Center established to enhance quake preparedness

    Center established to enhance quake preparedness

  2. Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

    Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

  3. Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

    Animal rights activists save 32 rabbits in Ankara

  4. First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

    First Turkish female judge of ECHR passes away at 66

  5. Türkiye's 1st astronaut conducts 6th experiment aboard ISS

    Türkiye's 1st astronaut conducts 6th experiment aboard ISS
Recommended
Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world

Antalya’s Necropolis Museum: Glass pathways to ancient world
NASA helicopters mission ends after three years on Mars

NASA helicopter's mission ends after three years on Mars
Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week

Balletcore, dunes and vamps at Paris couture week
Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria

Long-lost Klimt painting resurfaced in Austria
NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from Maestro

NY Philharmonic to play excerpts from 'Maestro'
Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted

Unknown colonies of emperor penguins spotted
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

Japan says quake damage could cost $17 billion

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said on Jan. 26.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿