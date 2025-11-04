Gaziantep’s canyons become hotspot for adventurers

GAZİANTEP

The canyons in the southeastern province of Gaziantep’s Araban district, which captivate visitors with their natural beauty, deep-rooted history and unique landscapes, have become a favorite destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Hidden gems of Gaziantep, these canyons invite everyone who wants to connect with nature, take a deep breath, enjoy peaceful walks and experience adrenaline-filled moments.

The historic Rumkale, Habeş and Köklüce canyons, known as the “Pearl of the Euphrates,” attract great interest from both local and foreign tourists.

With their distinctive colors, surrounding vegetation and towering cliffs stretching for meters, Habeş Canyon, a new favorite for nature and adrenaline lovers, and Köklüce Canyon, a paradise in the heart of nature, welcome countless adventure enthusiasts every year.

Offering opportunities for hiking, climbing, camping, running and mountaineering, the canyons also mesmerize visitors with their historical structures and natural beauty. The lush valleys, streams cascading down steep slopes and breathtaking views at every turn leave visitors in awe.

Interest in the canyons along the Euphrates River has been growing since they were opened to tourism. Their geological formations, historic texture and rock silhouettes attract nature lovers and host various sports activities.

Located in Köklüce (Ardıl) Rural neighborhood of Araban district, the 8,650-meter-long Habeş Canyon stretches from the Ardıl Stream through the Araban Plain to merge with the Euphrates River, providing a suitable terrain for mountaineering. The canyon features scattered trails with up to 40-degree slopes and camping areas for visitors.

The roughly 9-kilometer-long Habeş Canyon can also be explored on foot. The blue hues of the water, the sky above and the sheer cliffs, which rises to 250 meters on both sides, create a magical atmosphere for visitors.

Once a route for ancient civilizations, the canyon’s proximity to the Roman-era Septimius Severus Bridge has made it increasingly popular. Due to the rising waters of the Birecik Dam, the water level within the canyon has increased by 5 to 6 meters, allowing panoramic views of its natural beauty from its highest points.

Those who extend their route slightly can also visit the area around the “At Mağarası” (Horse Cave), where people once took shelter in ancient times. Guided tours typically cover an 8-kilometer walking route.

While Habeş Canyon appeals to nature lovers, Köklüce Canyon offers thrilling experiences for adrenaline seekers. The Köklüce Canyon hosted a climbing festival as part of the 6th International Rumkale Water Sports Festival, giving participants adrenaline-charged moments.

About 1,000 athletes competed in dragon boat, water polo and swimming events during the festival, offering spectators an exciting day amid Rumkale’s stunning scenery. The event once again proved that the region is becoming a hub for water sports tourism.

Organized by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality’s Department of Education, Youth and Sports, the festival’s events reached peak excitement, while participants enjoyed both sports and nature.

Gaziantep becoming a new hotspot for nature tourism

Professor Mustafa Özdal, head of the municipality’s Education, Youth and Sports Department, emphasized the importance of such events for the city’s tourism, noting that the canyons have become a new address for nature and adventure enthusiasts.

“As Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, we value and support nature sports and the tourism benefits they bring to the city,” Özdal said. “One of our recent major events was the Rumkale Water Sports Festival, where we hosted 1,000 athletes in three branches and significantly contributed to local tourism. Rumkale may look like a site for water sports, but we also organized a climbing festival at Köklüce Canyon, which was very special. We had 535 registered participants from six countries and 35 cities. Köklüce Canyon offers dual-sided climbing routes, extraordinary natural beauty and 250 secure climbing tracks. This helps us promote canyon-based outdoor sports.

We also have Habeş Canyon, where we plan to establish a rafting and canoeing facility in the future. There are already walking routes available there. Our goal is to make the most of our city’s natural resources and provide residents with access to all these opportunities,” he added.