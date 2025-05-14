Gaziantep shops gear up for Ziraat Turkish Cup final

GAZİANTEP

The southern city of Gaziantep for the first time is set to host the final of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, Türkiye’s prestigious domestic football tournament, as excitement sweeps through the city’s vibrant streets and among its shopkeepers.

On May 14, Gaziantep will welcome Trabzonspor and Galatasaray for the much-anticipated clash.

Recognized by UNESCO as a “Creative City” in gastronomy, Gaziantep is renowned for its rich flavors — from baklava to kebab and beyran to katmer — drawing visitors from across Türkiye and beyond.

Though the city has hosted many significant events in the past, the cup final brings a new wave of enthusiasm, particularly among local business owners preparing for an influx of fans.

Vendors and restaurateurs are expecting visitors not only from within the city but also from neighboring provinces such as Kahramanmaraş, Adıyaman, Şanlıurfa, Malatya, Diyarbakır and Kilis.

Süleyman Erçelebi, a local baklava maker, expressed his excitement: “We’re proud that this match is being played in our city. Events like this bring great momentum to the local economy. Guests will leave not only with memories but also with boxes of Antep baklava.”

Restaurant owner Ahmet Çadır highlighted the dual identity of Gaziantep as both a city of sports and gastronomy and said, “We’ve made all our preparations. We’re ready to serve our visitors. We expect nearly 30,000 fans. Hotels are reportedly fully booked, and we’ve boosted our staff and food supplies accordingly.”

Çadır noted that, similar to many other shops, his restaurant has brought in additional personnel from outside the city and increased food supplies to meet the growing demand.

As anticipation builds, shopkeepers across Gaziantep brace for a busy and profitable match week — eager to showcase their city’s famed hospitality alongside football.