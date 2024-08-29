Gaziantep set to break record with 2.5-kilometer-long kebab

GAZİANTEP

A total of 500 chefs will unite to set a new record for the longest kebab by preparing a 2.5-kilometer-long kebab, surpassing the current record of 2.47 kilometers, at the GastroAntep Culture Road Festival.

The festival — a part of Türkiye Culture Road Festivals and one of the most comprehensive culture and arts projects of the Culture and Tourism Ministry — will be held between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22 with the theme of “Healthy Life and Gastro Economy” in the southeastern province.

This significant cultural event aims to increase the recognition of local products in the southeastern province and promote local dishes and delicacies internationally.

At the festival, local delicacies from the province, which has been home to countless civilizations for thousands of years, will once again take the world stage through workshops featuring nine award-winning chefs.

Participants will get the chance to discover a variety of creative ideas and culinary methods through these workshops.

The GastroAntep Culture Road Festival will also host concerts, exhibitions, plays, movies, opera and ballet screenings.

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin described the province as a “shining star” in an event organized for the promotion of the festival in Istanbul last year, adding that it is the “first city in Türkiye to be included in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy in 2015.”