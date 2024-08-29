Gaziantep set to break record with 2.5-kilometer-long kebab

Gaziantep set to break record with 2.5-kilometer-long kebab

GAZİANTEP
Gaziantep set to break record with 2.5-kilometer-long kebab

A total of 500 chefs will unite to set a new record for the longest kebab by preparing a 2.5-kilometer-long kebab, surpassing the current record of 2.47 kilometers, at the GastroAntep Culture Road Festival.

The festival — a part of Türkiye Culture Road Festivals and one of the most comprehensive culture and arts projects of the Culture and Tourism Ministry — will be held between Sept. 14 and Sept. 22 with the theme of “Healthy Life and Gastro Economy” in the southeastern province.

This significant cultural event aims to increase the recognition of local products in the southeastern province and promote local dishes and delicacies internationally.

At the festival, local delicacies from the province, which has been home to countless civilizations for thousands of years, will once again take the world stage through workshops featuring nine award-winning chefs.

Participants will get the chance to discover a variety of creative ideas and culinary methods through these workshops.

The GastroAntep Culture Road Festival will also host concerts, exhibitions, plays, movies, opera and ballet screenings.

Gaziantep Mayor Fatma Şahin described the province as a “shining star” in an event organized for the promotion of the festival in Istanbul last year, adding that it is the “first city in Türkiye to be included in UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the field of gastronomy in 2015.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

    Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

  2. UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

    UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

  3. Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

  4. Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say

    Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say

  5. MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

    MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader
Recommended
Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara
Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels

Turkish, Greek top diplomats meet in Brussels
Türkiyes presence in Syria prevents terror corridor, sources say

Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say
MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader
Türkiye to mark Victory Day on 102nd anniversary of key battle

Türkiye to mark Victory Day on 102nd anniversary of key battle
Istanbul metrobus accident kills passenger, injures 38

Istanbul metrobus accident kills passenger, injures 38
Istanbul set to introduce new taxi system

Istanbul set to introduce new taxi system
WORLD UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

UN food agency pauses movement in Gaza after its vehicle is hit by bullets

The U.N. food agency has said that it is pausing the movement of all staff in Gaza until further notice after one of its clearly marked vehicles was hit by at least 10 bullets as it was moving toward an Israeli military checkpoint at the Wadi Gaza bridge in the center of the territory.

ECONOMY Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Türkiye alternative route for supplying gas to Europe: Kremlin

Russia has alternative routes for supplies to European countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 28, commenting on the Ukrainian authorities’ refusal to extend the agreement on Russian gas transit.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿