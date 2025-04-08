Israeli attacks kill 58 Palestinians: Officials

GAZA CITY
At least 58 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, pushing up the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,810, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 213 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 115,688 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 1,449 people and injured over 3,600 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

 

