Gaza death toll rises to 970 after Israel launches new strikes

GAZA CITY

In this picture, taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip, smoke rises over destroyed buildings in northern Gaza on March 19, 2025.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza on Wednesday published a new death toll from the war with Israel, showing an additional 970 deaths in 48 hours, after Israel intensified deadly strikes on the territory.

The death toll from the war in the Gaza recorded by the ministry at midday on Monday (1000 GMT) stood at 48,577.

By midday on Wednesday, the figure had risen to 49,547, it said.

Israel launched a wave of strikes on Gaza overnight between Monday and Tuesday, by far the deadliest since a fragile truce began in January.

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and nearly 30 others injured Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike hit a funeral tent in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

Medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza told state-run Anadolu Agency that the facility received 10 bodies and more than 15 wounded after the strike targeted the Al Salateen neighborhood in Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, witnesses told that an Israeli drone hit the mourners' tent, resulting in multiple casualties.

The wounded were transported to hospitals in northern Gaza, the witnesses added.