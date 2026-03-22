Gaza board delivers disarmament plan to Hamas: Reports

Gaza board delivers disarmament plan to Hamas: Reports

GAZA CITY
Gaza board delivers disarmament plan to Hamas: Reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace has submitted a written proposal to Hamas outlining steps for the group to gradually disarm, several media outlets reported over the weekend.

Speaking to Times of Israel, Arab diplomats said the plan would require Hamas to hand over its heavy weapons, including rockets and missile launchers, as well as detailed maps of Gaza’s tunnel network within 90 days.

The sources added that members who surrender their weapons would receive employment opportunities and financial assistance.

Previously, Hamas had indicated it might relinquish its heavy arms but would retain light weapons for self-defense.

Under the proposal, surrendered arms would be transferred to a newly established local police force, with oversight from the Gaza administration committee under the Trump-led Board of Peace.

Former Hamas officials would also be allowed to apply for positions in the new police force, though their acceptance would be contingent on passing Israeli security vetting. Members accused by Israel of involvement in the 2023 attack might be excluded from these benefits.

The disarmament is expected to begin in southern Gaza, and once the process is complete, Israeli forces would withdraw from the area, to be replaced by the Palestinian police and an International Stabilization Force.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish consumer confidence declines in March

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