Gates’ daughter holidaying in Bodrum

  • July 05 2022 07:00:00

MUĞLA
Jennifer Gates, daughter of Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the World, has chosen the Aegean tourism destination Bodrum for vacation, daily Milliyet has reported.

Jennifer Gates’ visit came to light when her father’s 107-meter long super yacht “Lana” anchored off Bodrum.

“Just after the yacht anchored, Jennifer Gates came with a tender,” the daily wrote on July 4.

According to the report, Jennifer Gates was welcomed by 50 staff members of the yacht.

It was not mentioned where Jennifer Gates came to Bodrum from.

Lana, built by Italian shipyard Benetti in 2020, is worth $200 million.
It is available for charter for $1.8 million per week.

The superyacht can accommodate 12 guests in eight cabins. Amenities on board Lana are extensive; there is a cinema, a beach club with terraces, a Hammam, and a massage room with a professional therapist on staff.

Outdoor living spaces on board Lana include salons and a sun deck with a large pool.

