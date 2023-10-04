Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report

Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report

ANKARA
Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report

Türkiye’s daily natural gas production from the Black Sea has increased from 2 million cubic meters to 4 million cubic meters per day with the output projected to rise further to 7 million cubic meters at the end of the year, business daily Ekonomi has reported.

When at the full capacity, natural gas from the Black Sea reserves will meet 30 percent of Türkiye’s consumption. As production gathers pace from those fields, Türkiye’s total daily natural gas production is expected to reach 8 million cubic meters at the end of 2023.

Türkiye consumes annually around 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas and meets almost all of this through imports.

Last year, the country’s gas consumption amounted to 53.5 billion cubic meters while domestic production was around 379 million cubic meters.

From January to July, consumption fell by 8.4 percent to 31.6 billion cubic meters from a year ago and domestic production leaped nearly 25 percent to 262 million cubic meters.

The total natural gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea were 710 billion cubic meters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in April this year.

The natural gas output from the Black Sea fields during the test production phase was 2 million cubic meters per day and production climbed to 4 million cubic meters at the end of September.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

    Türkiye hits new PKK targets in Iraq days after Ankara blast

  2. Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

    Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

  3. 21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

    21 killed after bus falls from Venice bridge and catches fire

  4. Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

    Republican hardliners oust US House speaker in historic vote

  5. Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

    Man United stunned by Galatasaray 
Recommended
Investment appetite remains strong in July

Investment appetite remains strong in July
Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister
Geopolitical tension a major threat to climate action: IEA chief

'Geopolitical tension' a major threat to climate action: IEA chief
Tesla sales rise but fall short of expectations

Tesla sales rise but fall short of expectations 
Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September

Annual inflation climbs past 60 percent in September
Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September

Inflation in Istanbul rises 5.5 percent in September
WORLD Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spains Canary islands: rescuers

Boat carrying nearly 300 migrants arrives in Spain's Canary islands: rescuers

A boat carrying 280 migrants landed Tuesday in Spain's Canary Islands, having crossed one of the most dangerous migratory routes in the Atlantic, a rescue organisation told AFP.

ECONOMY Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investments in Türkiye exceeds $20 billion: Minister

Qatar’s investment in Türkiye has exceed $20 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said, voicing expectation that the bilateral trade volume will increase further with the agreements the two countries signed recently.
SPORTS Man United stunned by Galatasaray

Man United stunned by Galatasaray 

Erik ten Hag had started the night by saying there were no excuses for Manchester United's ever-worsening start to the season.