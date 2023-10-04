Gas production from Black Sea doubles: Report

ANKARA

Türkiye’s daily natural gas production from the Black Sea has increased from 2 million cubic meters to 4 million cubic meters per day with the output projected to rise further to 7 million cubic meters at the end of the year, business daily Ekonomi has reported.

When at the full capacity, natural gas from the Black Sea reserves will meet 30 percent of Türkiye’s consumption. As production gathers pace from those fields, Türkiye’s total daily natural gas production is expected to reach 8 million cubic meters at the end of 2023.

Türkiye consumes annually around 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas and meets almost all of this through imports.

Last year, the country’s gas consumption amounted to 53.5 billion cubic meters while domestic production was around 379 million cubic meters.

From January to July, consumption fell by 8.4 percent to 31.6 billion cubic meters from a year ago and domestic production leaped nearly 25 percent to 262 million cubic meters.

The total natural gas reserves discovered in the Black Sea were 710 billion cubic meters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in April this year.

The natural gas output from the Black Sea fields during the test production phase was 2 million cubic meters per day and production climbed to 4 million cubic meters at the end of September.