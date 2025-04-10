Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

ANKARA
Gas explosion at Ankara mine injures 13 workers

A gas compression explosion at the Çayırhan underground coal mine in the Beypazarı district of Ankara early on April 10 has resulted in injuries to 13 miners, with one in critical condition.

The incident took place in the Hırkatepe area of the mine at around 1:30 a.m. Emergency teams, including fire brigades, health units, gendarmerie and Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) units, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Following initial treatment, two of the injured were transferred to Ankara City Hospital, while 11 were taken to Beypazarı State Hospital.

Ankara Governor’s Office confirmed that 29 workers were underground at the time and that an administrative and judicial investigation has been launched into the incident.

Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan expressed his concern via social media, stating that the ministry is closely monitoring the situation.

Beypazarı District Governor Vedat Yılmaz visited the two critically injured miners — one of whom is believed to be suffering from a suspected brain injury — while the others are in stable condition and are expected to be discharged soon.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

    Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

  2. Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

    Iran, US raise stakes ahead of key talks in Oman

  3. Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

    Ukraine allies meet to discuss peacekeeping

  4. Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

    Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice

  5. Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

    Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Recommended
Indonesian president voices support for Türkiyes pursuit of justice

Indonesian president voices support for Türkiye's pursuit of justice
Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees

Erdoğan issues key appointments for policy committees
Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue

Erdoğan meets with DEM Party in rare dialogue
CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP launches mass protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest
Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats

Trial opens in shocking teen murder amid grave attack, threats
Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus

Helicopter taxi services launched between Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus
WORLD Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

Six killed in New York helicopter crash: Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a family of Spanish tourists, including three children, died on April 10 in a helicopter crash in the Hudson River that killed six people.
ECONOMY Industrial production down in February

Industrial production down in February

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿