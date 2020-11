Galatasaray's presidential election in December

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.

The election will take place from Dec. 19-26, the Istanbul club announced.

Galatasaray's current president, Mustafa Cengiz, was elected in January 2018.

The Lions have won 22 Süper Lig titles, and are ranked No.3 in its current season.