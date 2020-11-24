Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray drew with 10-man Hes Kablo Kayserispor 1-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul on Nov. 23.

Galatasaray, the home team of the week 9 game, were awarded a penalty kick in the 62nd minute as Norwegian right back Martin Linnes was fouled in the area.

After a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check, the referee showed the penalty spot.

The visitors were down to 10 men as Kayserispor forward Muğdat Çelik was shown his second yellow card for fouling Linnes. Çelik left the pitch as he was already booked.

In the 63rd minute, Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne converted the ball successfully to draw first blood. Galatasaray took the lead.

But Kayserispor equalized in the 71st minute. Brazilian midfielder Gustavo Campanharo made a vicious low strike outside the area to beat Galatasaray goalkeeper Fatih Öztürk. Öztürk did not move.

In the remaining time, neither team could score the winning goal, so the match ended 1-1.

Despite the home draw, Galatasaray are still chasing title contenders Fenerbahçe and league leaders Aytemiz Alanyaspor.

Third-place Galatasaray had 17 points in 9 weeks. Meanwhile archrivals Fenerbahçe had 20.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor racked up 20 points in 8 matches but topped the Süper Lig standings by goal average.