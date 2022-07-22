Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.

According to the survey by Socios.com, in which nearly 50,00 football fans participated, Galatasaray is the most supported club in 60 of all 81 provinces, followed by Fenerbahçe topping in 17 provinces.

The eastern province of Iğdır, on the other hand, was the only province where Beşiktaş ranked first, with 36.54 percent.

Trabzonspor was the club supported most at home, ranking first in the Black Sea province of Trabzon with a record rate of 87.7 percent.

Eskişehirspor and Sivasspor, both Central Anatolian clubs, also ranked first in their cities with 36.03 and 34.20 percent, respectively.

Galatasaray topped in Istanbul with 38.9 percent, while Fenerbahçe was the first in the western province of İzmir with 34.3 percent.

While 48 percent of the fans find the ticket and season pass prices “expensive” or “very expensive,” the rate of those who find the prices cheap was only 2.8 percent.

The survey also investigated the interaction of the fans with the clubs they support, with 83.9 percent of the fans stating that they want to have a say in some decisions within the club they support.

“University graduates” had the highest percentage with 39 percent among the fans, while “high school graduates” took the second place with 32 percent.

Trabzonspor fans, which topped in the ranking of education status among the “Big Four” with a “university graduate” rate of 43.3 percent, were also the most fanatical group, with 70.9 percent among the participants asked to rate their fandom level between one and five.

The survey carried out by Socios.com was the most widely attended scientific research to date.