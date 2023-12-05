Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray High School, one of the top schools in Türkiye, has honored its first female graduates with medals and certificates in a ceremony.

In 1965, nine girls started enrolled at the school, making them the first female students to pursue education there, and two of them graduated in 1973.

Ayfer Şerifsoy, one of the first female graduates of the high school, said, "I am very happy to be one of the first female graduates of our school. I am really experiencing an emotional moment.”

“Our education life has been very good, We have accumulated good memories with our friends. Now it is very exciting to be at this ceremony with my semester mates,” she said.

"It is a great source of pride to be among the first female graduates of Galatasaray High School," said Mahide Simaiş, another honoree.

In the ceremony, İnan Kıraç, the president of the Galatasaray Education Foundation; Fidel Berber, the head of the Galatasaray Alumni Association; Professor Dr. Mustafa Reşat Dabak, the principal of Galatasaray High School; as well as representatives of alumni celebrating their 50th and 25th anniversaries of graduation also made speeches.

Kıraç stated that a total of 697 students study at Galatasaray High School and that these students are among the most educated.

"There are 4,414 students at Galatasaray University and 390 students at Galatasaray Primary School. This community is one of the best in Türkiye and the children who want to be part of our community are the highest scorers in the exams,” he said.