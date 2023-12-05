Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates

Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray High School honors its first female graduates

Galatasaray High School, one of the top schools in Türkiye, has honored its first female graduates with medals and certificates in a ceremony.

In 1965, nine girls started enrolled at the school, making them the first female students to pursue education there, and two of them graduated in 1973.

Ayfer Şerifsoy, one of the first female graduates of the high school, said, "I am very happy to be one of the first female graduates of our school. I am really experiencing an emotional moment.”

“Our education life has been very good, We have accumulated good memories with our friends. Now it is very exciting to be at this ceremony with my semester mates,” she said.

"It is a great source of pride to be among the first female graduates of Galatasaray High School," said Mahide Simaiş, another honoree.

In the ceremony, İnan Kıraç, the president of the Galatasaray Education Foundation; Fidel Berber, the head of the Galatasaray Alumni Association; Professor Dr. Mustafa Reşat Dabak, the principal of Galatasaray High School; as well as representatives of alumni celebrating their 50th and 25th anniversaries of graduation also made speeches.

Kıraç stated that a total of 697 students study at Galatasaray High School and that these students are among the most educated.

"There are 4,414 students at Galatasaray University and 390 students at Galatasaray Primary School. This community is one of the best in Türkiye and the children who want to be part of our community are the highest scorers in the exams,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

    Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

  2. Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

    Auto sales rise 40 percent in November

  3. Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

    Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

  4. Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

    Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

  5. İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

    İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Recommended
Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil

Türkiye warns Israel over plan against Hamas on Turkish soil
Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact groups visit

Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit
İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP

İYİ Party refuses election alliance with CHP
Erdoğan says Israel cannot get away with war crimes in Gaza

Erdoğan says Israel 'cannot get away with war crimes' in Gaza
Türkiyes first eco-village attracts visitors

Türkiye's first eco-village attracts visitors
Ministry forms team to spot financial misconduct among influencers

Ministry forms team to spot financial misconduct among influencers
WORLD Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

Colombia and ELN rebels start fifth round of peace talks

The Colombian government and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) started a fifth round of peace talks in Mexico City, the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
ECONOMY Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Annual inflation rises to near 62 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate quickened from 61.36 percent in October to 61.98 percent in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.