Galatasaray defender Marcao left off squad for assaulting teammate

  • August 19 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray confirmed on Aug. 18 that defender Marcao was left off its squad for assaulting teammate Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

The Istanbul football club said the Brazilian player would train separately from the rest of the team.

Marcao removal from Galatasaray was sealed in an ugly incident in which the team won their season opener against GZT Giresunspor 2-0 on Monday.

But the match saw a rare incident when Marcao headbutted and punched Aktürkoğlu in the second half, which led to a straight red card for the violent act.

The assault overshadowed the match and Marcao came under fire on social media and was slammed by sports critics on television.

Marcao apologized Tuesday to Aktürkoğlu for the assault.

"First, I apologize to Kerem's mother and father, ... then I also apologize to my brother Kerem for my behavior," he said on Twitter.

Marcao joined the Lions in 2019 and helped Galatasaray claim the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish Cup and Turkish Super Cup in 2019.

He has made 107 appearances for his club.

