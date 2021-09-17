Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

  • September 17 2021 09:06:13

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

ISTANBUL
Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 

Lazio's Albanian goalie Thomas Strakosha scored an own goal in the 67th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (Turk Telekom Stadium), Istanbul.

Galatasaray took the top spot with three points, while Marseille placed 2nd with one point in Group E.

The Lions will play their next match in Group E against Marseille at Stade de Marseille on Sept. 30.

Fenerbahçe miss chance to win against Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Europa League Group D match on Sept. 16. 

Mesut Özil scored the first goal for the Yellow Canaries' in the 10th minute, but Sam Lammers equalized for Frankfurt in the 51st minute at Frankfurt Stadium.

Fenerbahçe missed an opportunity to win in the 92nd minute, when Mergim Berisha scored the rebound from a missed penalty kick for Fenerbahçe but a decision by the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out the goal.

In the other Group D match, Olympiacos beat Antwerp 2-1. Olympiacos leads the table with 3 points, while Fenerbahçe placed 2nd with 1 point in Group D.

In the second match day of the group, Fenerbahçe will host Greek team Olympiacos at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul while Antwerp will host Frankfurt at the Bosuilstadion in Belgium on Sept. 30.

Euro league, TURKEY, football,

WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

    Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

  2. Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

    Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  3. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

    NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia
Recommended
Turkish amputee team eyes trophy in Euro champ

Turkish amputee team eyes trophy in Euro champ
Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe aim for Europa League success
Turkish businessman to buy British football club Hull City

Turkish businessman to buy British football club Hull City
Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home

Beşiktaş set to start Champions League campaign at home
In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game

In historic first, couple officiates at Turkish football game
Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home
WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning on Sept. 16 in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

ECONOMY Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

The Turkish Central Bank’s total reserves rose by $944 million to hit $120.1 billion last week, for the first time since November 2016.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 