Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16.

Lazio's Albanian goalie Thomas Strakosha scored an own goal in the 67th minute at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex (Turk Telekom Stadium), Istanbul.

Galatasaray took the top spot with three points, while Marseille placed 2nd with one point in Group E.

The Lions will play their next match in Group E against Marseille at Stade de Marseille on Sept. 30.

Fenerbahçe miss chance to win against Eintracht Frankfurt

Fenerbahçe drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt in UEFA Europa League Group D match on Sept. 16.

Mesut Özil scored the first goal for the Yellow Canaries' in the 10th minute, but Sam Lammers equalized for Frankfurt in the 51st minute at Frankfurt Stadium.

Fenerbahçe missed an opportunity to win in the 92nd minute, when Mergim Berisha scored the rebound from a missed penalty kick for Fenerbahçe but a decision by the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out the goal.

In the other Group D match, Olympiacos beat Antwerp 2-1. Olympiacos leads the table with 3 points, while Fenerbahçe placed 2nd with 1 point in Group D.

In the second match day of the group, Fenerbahçe will host Greek team Olympiacos at Şükrü Saraçoğlu Stadium in Istanbul while Antwerp will host Frankfurt at the Bosuilstadion in Belgium on Sept. 30.