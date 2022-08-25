Gabar to be cleaned of terror as of 2023: Minister

ISTANBUL

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said the eastern province of Şırnak’s Mt. Gabar and Mt. Cudi, where the PKK is stationed, will be cleaned of terror as of 2023, noting that many others have been cleared of terrorists so far.

Speaking at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony, Soylu said Mt. Amanos in the southeast of the country, Mt. Tendürek located between the eastern provinces of Van and Ağrı, and Ağrı’s neighboring provinces of Erzurum and Kars have already been cleared of terrorists.

“God willing, Mt. Gabar, Mt. Cudi, Ağrı and Van will also be cleansed thanks to our heroes as of the 100th year of the country’s republic,” the minister added. Türkiye was declared a republic in October 1923.

Meanwhile, amid the surgical strikes carried out by the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, the PKK, which suffered dozens of casualties, most of whom were its senior and local leaders, banned the use of smart phones and electronic devices, local media alleged.

In the circular sent to all units of the organization, the PKK stated that all military personnel, including senior officials, are prohibited from using these devices.

It was reported that those who violate the ban will have their phones seized and fined 300,000 Syrian liras.