Gabar to be cleaned of terror as of 2023: Minister

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Gabar to be cleaned of terror as of 2023: Minister

ISTANBUL
Gabar to be cleaned of terror as of 2023: Minister

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said the eastern province of Şırnak’s Mt. Gabar and Mt. Cudi, where the PKK is stationed, will be cleaned of terror as of 2023, noting that many others have been cleared of terrorists so far.

Speaking at the Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony, Soylu said Mt. Amanos in the southeast of the country, Mt. Tendürek located between the eastern provinces of Van and Ağrı, and Ağrı’s neighboring provinces of Erzurum and Kars have already been cleared of terrorists.

“God willing, Mt. Gabar, Mt. Cudi, Ağrı and Van will also be cleansed thanks to our heroes as of the 100th year of the country’s republic,” the minister added. Türkiye was declared a republic in October 1923.

Meanwhile, amid the surgical strikes carried out by the Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria, the PKK, which suffered dozens of casualties, most of whom were its senior and local leaders, banned the use of smart phones and electronic devices, local media alleged.

In the circular sent to all units of the organization, the PKK stated that all military personnel, including senior officials, are prohibited from using these devices.

It was reported that those who violate the ban will have their phones seized and fined 300,000 Syrian liras.

Turkey,

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  2. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  3. Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

    Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

  4. Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

    Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

  5. ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

    ‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Recommended
‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers

‘Evil eye’ lake comes into vogue for divers
Palestinian president honors ICYF president

Palestinian president honors ICYF president
One dies in Hatay as rain pounds country

One dies in Hatay as rain pounds country
Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy strong possibility: Felicity Party leader

Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy strong possibility: Felicity Party leader
No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party

No change on next year’s election timing: Ruling party
Ankara files complaint with NATO after Greek harassment of jets

Ankara files complaint with NATO after Greek harassment of jets
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.