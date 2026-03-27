G7 allies press Rubio on US Iran plans

PARIS

France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot (R) welcomes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey in Cernay-la-Ville outside Paris, on March 27, 2026.

G7 allies were on March 27 pressing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio for clarity on the U.S. plans for Iran almost one month into the war in the Middle East, as concern intensifies over the damage to the global economy from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Rubio arrived at the Vaux-de-Cernay Abbey for a full day of talks with counterparts from leading industrialized democracies.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said ahead of the talks that allies needed to know "how the U.S. will proceed" in the conflict which began with the air strikes on Feb. 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump had repeatedly declared talks are in progress with Iran, but details remain murky.

"Our colleague Rubio can today perhaps explain this more precisely," Wadephul told Deutschlandfunk radio, calling on allies to come to a "joint position" with the U.S.

While all G7 nations are close U.S. allies, none have unambiguously offered support for the assault on Iran, angering Trump.

The U.K.'s Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on March 27 urged a "swift resolution to this conflict that restores regional stability.”

She echoed concerns over the ongoing de-facto blockade by Iran of the key Strait of Hormuz.

"Frankly, Iran cannot be able to just hold the global economy hostage as a result of a Strait which is about international shipping routes and the freedom of navigation," she said.

Before leaving for France, Rubio said that it was in the "interest" of all G7 nations to push for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

It is Rubio's first trip abroad since the United States and Israel launched the war.

Defending the war, he said, "The president is not just doing a favour to the United States and to our people. This is for the world."