G20 leaders to grapple with climate, taxes, Trump comeback

G20 leaders to grapple with climate, taxes, Trump comeback

RIO DE JANERIO
G20 leaders to grapple with climate, taxes, Trump comeback

G20 leaders gather in Brazil on Monday to discuss fighting poverty, boosting climate financing and other multilateral initiatives that could yet be upended by Donald Trump's impending return to the White House.

U.S. President Joe Biden will attend his last summit of the world's leading economies, but as a lame duck whom other leaders are already looking beyond.

The main star of the show is expected to be Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has cast himself as a global statesman and protector of free trade in the face of Trump's "America First" agenda.

Brazil's left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be using his hosting duties to highlight his championing of Global South issues and the fight against climate change.

The summit venue is Rio de Janeiro's stunning bayside museum of modern art.

Security is tight for the gathering, which comes days after a failed bomb attack on Brazil's Supreme Court in Brasilia by a suspected far-right extremist, who killed himself in the process.

The summit will cap a farewell diplomatic tour by Biden which took him to Lima for a meeting of Asia-Pacific trading partners, and then to the Amazon in the first such visit for a sitting U.S. president.

Biden, who has looked to burnish his legacy as time runs down on his presidency, has insisted his climate record would survive another Trump mandate.

  Spotlight on climate 

The G20 meeting is happening at the same time as the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, which has stalled on the issue of greater climate finance for developing countries.

All eyes have turned to Rio for a breakthrough.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for G20 members, who account for 80 percent of global emissions, to show "leadership and compromise" to facilitate a deal.

A Brazilian diplomatic source said fast-developing nations like China were refusing pressure by rich countries to join them in funding global climate projects, but added that he was hopeful of progress at the summit.

The meeting comes in a year marked by another grim litany of extreme weather events, including Brazil's worst wildfire season in over a decade, fuelled by a record drought blamed at least partly on climate change.

At the last G20 in India, leaders called for a tripling of renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, but without explicitly calling for an end to the use of fossil fuels.

One invited leader who declined to come to Rio is Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose arrest is sought by the International Criminal Court and who said his presence would "wreck" the gathering.

Lula, 79, told Brazil's GloboNews channel on Sunday that the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East would be kept off the summit agenda to focus on the poor.

"Because if not, we will not discuss other things which are more important for people that are not at war, who are poor people and invisible to the world," he said.

  Taxing billionaires 

The summit will open on Monday with Lula, a former steelworker who grew up in poverty, launching a "Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty."

"What I want to say to the 733 million people who are hungry in the world, children who go to sleep and wake up not being sure if they will have any food to put in their mouths, is: today there isn't any, but tomorrow there will be," Lula said on the weekend.

Brazil is also pushing for higher taxes on billionaires.

Lula had faced resistance to parts of his agenda from Argentina, but on Sunday a Brazilian diplomatic source said negotiators from all G20 members had agreed on a draft final statement to be put to their respective leaders.

The head of the Argentine delegation, Federico Pinedo, told AFP that Buenos Aires has raised some objections and would not "necessarily" sign the text, however.

He did not elaborate.

G20 ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months
Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate

Kosovo, North Macedonia to use joint border gate
Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator

Türkiye, Italy share sensitivity for Med stability: Italian senator
Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza

Mass looting of aid trucks worsens food crisis in Gaza
Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war

Ukraine vows no surrender, Kremlin issues nuke threat on 1,000th day of war
Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as unjustified

Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'
EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue

EU foreign ministers reject suspension of Israel dialogue
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿