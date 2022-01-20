FX protected deposit accounts reach 163 bln Liras: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish lira deposit accounts protected from foreign exchange fluctuations had reached 163 billion liras ($12.16 billion), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Jan. 19.

Turkey also seeks to persuade people to put their gold into the financial system, Erdoğan said following a cabinet meeting.

“We continue to work with all our strength to achieve Turkey’s goals, produce solutions to problems, follow up on the projects within our programme and develop new ones,” he added.