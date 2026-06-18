Future hiking guides train on slopes of Mount Ağrı

Future hiking guides train on slopes of Mount Ağrı

IĞDIR
Future hiking guides train on slopes of Mount Ağrı

A new training program at the foot of Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak, is preparing a new generation of hiking leaders to support the growing popularity of mountaineering and nature tourism across the country’s east.

Organized by the Iğdır office of the Turkish Mountaineering Federation (TDF), the initiative aims to increase the number of qualified leaders capable of guiding outdoor activities safely in challenging terrain.

Twenty candidates from the provinces of Iğdır, Kars and Ağrı are taking part in the program, which combines classroom instruction with extensive field training on the slopes of Mount Ağrı.

Participants receive training in navigation, group management, emergency response and mountain safety. The curriculum also includes practical exercises on evacuating injured or deceased individuals from remote and mountainous areas, preparing candidates for the complex situations they may encounter while leading outdoor expeditions.

The region surrounding Mount Ağrı offers a wide range of terrain and route conditions, providing trainees with a realistic environment in which to develop their skills. Candidates who successfully complete the program will be eligible to serve as hiking leaders across Türkiye and potentially take part in international outdoor events.

Cengiz Ocak, a fourth-level coach with the Turkish Mountaineering Federation, said the training was designed to address a growing need for qualified leaders in the region. He noted that the practical component focuses on enabling hiking leaders to respond effectively to accidents and carry out basic evacuation procedures when necessary.

According to Ocak, graduates will be authorized to guide groups in areas classified up to third-degree difficulty and at elevations reaching 2,400 meters, helping fill gaps when mountain guides or coaches are unavailable.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

    Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

  2. Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

    Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

  3. Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

    Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

  4. 1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

    1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

  5. Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

    Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
Recommended
Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties
Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy
Senior Istanbul Municipality official rescued after 33-hour kidnapping

Senior Istanbul Municipality official rescued after 33-hour kidnapping
Kılıçdaroğlu urges unity after İzmir mayor quits CHP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges unity after İzmir mayor quits CHP
Ankara NATO summit to mark turning point for alliance: Defense minister

Ankara NATO summit to mark turning point for alliance: Defense minister
Japan’s defense minister plans NATO trip to Türkiye amid deepening ties

Japan’s defense minister plans NATO trip to Türkiye amid deepening ties
Türkiye backs US-Iran deal, urges diplomatic momentum

Türkiye backs US-Iran deal, urges diplomatic momentum
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire on June 19, a U.S. official said, after deadly exchanges between the two sides in Lebanon once again put a deal to end the Middle East war under strain, less than two days after it was signed.

ECONOMY Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Turkish defense and aerospace companies increased their presence among the top-ranked firms in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) 2025 list of Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises, based on net sales from production.

SPORTS Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer on June 16 as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria.
﻿