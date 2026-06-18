Future hiking guides train on slopes of Mount Ağrı

IĞDIR

A new training program at the foot of Mount Ağrı, Türkiye’s highest peak, is preparing a new generation of hiking leaders to support the growing popularity of mountaineering and nature tourism across the country’s east.

Organized by the Iğdır office of the Turkish Mountaineering Federation (TDF), the initiative aims to increase the number of qualified leaders capable of guiding outdoor activities safely in challenging terrain.

Twenty candidates from the provinces of Iğdır, Kars and Ağrı are taking part in the program, which combines classroom instruction with extensive field training on the slopes of Mount Ağrı.

Participants receive training in navigation, group management, emergency response and mountain safety. The curriculum also includes practical exercises on evacuating injured or deceased individuals from remote and mountainous areas, preparing candidates for the complex situations they may encounter while leading outdoor expeditions.

The region surrounding Mount Ağrı offers a wide range of terrain and route conditions, providing trainees with a realistic environment in which to develop their skills. Candidates who successfully complete the program will be eligible to serve as hiking leaders across Türkiye and potentially take part in international outdoor events.

Cengiz Ocak, a fourth-level coach with the Turkish Mountaineering Federation, said the training was designed to address a growing need for qualified leaders in the region. He noted that the practical component focuses on enabling hiking leaders to respond effectively to accidents and carry out basic evacuation procedures when necessary.

According to Ocak, graduates will be authorized to guide groups in areas classified up to third-degree difficulty and at elevations reaching 2,400 meters, helping fill gaps when mountain guides or coaches are unavailable.