Funeral held for 24-year-old killed in terror attack

KAYSERİ
A large number of people have attended a funeral held for Mikail Bozlağan, who was killed by the PKK terrorists while his car was seized and used in the Oct. 1 terrorist attack in the capital Ankara.

Local media reported that Bozlağan worked as a veterinary technician in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, got married two years ago, and just six months ago, his son, Yağız Efe, came into the world.

In addition to the grieving family, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya gathered in the ceremony to bid farewell to the 24-year-old and offered condolences to his family.

In the meantime, with local media providing new details regarding the bomb attack, it was revealed that Bozlağan unwittingly tried to do a favor to the two terrorists by picking them up as they were hitchhiking along the road.

Bozlağan encountered the terrorists while on a journey from Kayseri to the southern province of Adana for the medical treatment of an animal. The reports stated that he was initially subjected to physical assault and later tragically shot dead by the terrorists.

Family members and friends described him as a highly regarded individual known for his benevolence and diligence.

"Our nephew was a person of profound respect for his country and nation, always ready to lend a helping hand and an industrious soul. He was greatly cherished and esteemed even in the surrounding villages," said his relative Bahri Bozlağan.

Yerlikaya reported on Oct. 1 that a PKK terrorist blew himself up and another was “neutralized” in a terrorist attack targeting the headquarters of the Turkish National Police in Ankara.

