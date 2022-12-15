Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder to be extradited

ANKARA

Türkiye’s extradition request of Levent Göktaş, a fugitive suspect in the 2002 murder of Turkish academic Necip Hablemitoğlu, who was well-known for his research and books on FETÖ, was accepted by Bulgaria on Dec. 14.

The prosecutors stated in the indictment that before Hablemitoğlu was killed, he had been working to expose FETÖ’s activities that served illegal purposes in the country, he had made public discourses about this, and the book he wrote named “Köstebek” (The Mole) caused great discomfort within the organization.

Enver Altaylı, a former MİT (Turkish National Intelligence Organization) employee who tried to persuade Hablemitoğlu through people who knew him upon the request of main FETÖ member Mustafa Özcan, was not successful in this, it said.

“Later, as a result of the instigation of Levent Göktaş by the two, together with FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen, Necip Hablemitoğlu was killed by the criminal organization founded by Göktaş.”

Retired colonel Göktaş was caught by Bulgarian security forces on Sept. 2 after Interpol issued a “red notice” for him, and the Justice Ministry started proceedings for his extradition to Türkiye.

A Bulgarian court ruled on Sept. 6 that he be kept in detention for 40 days.

Hablemitoğlu was assassinated in 2002 in front of his house.

In the footage, included in the case files, collected from a supermarket near Hablemitoğlu’s house in the capital Ankara, Hablemitoğlu was seen walking between the aisles while shopping.