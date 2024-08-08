Fugitive Catalan ex-leader returns to Spain and vanishes again

Fugitive Catalan ex-leader returns to Spain and vanishes again

BARCELONA
Fugitive Catalan ex-leader returns to Spain and vanishes again

Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Catalonia who fled Spain over his role in a failed 2017 independence bid for the wealthy region, returned to Spain on Thursday after seven years on the run despite a pending arrest warrant but promptly disappeared again.

Puigdemont shouted "Long live a free Catalonia!" as he climbed onto a stage in Barcelona to address thousands gathered near the Catalan regional parliament, which was set to elect a new leader later in the day.

"I have come here to remind you that we are still here," he said as many in the crowd waved red, yellow and blue Catalan independence flags.

After his brief address, Puigdemont appeared to head towards the nearby Catalan parliament but the assembly began an investiture vote to pick a new leader for the region without him being present.

It was not immediately clear where he was.

Police had set up roadblocks in Barcelona and were searching cars to try to find Puigdemont, according to Spanish media reports.

Puigdemont led the regional government of Catalonia in 2017, when it pushed ahead with an independence referendum despite a court ban, followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

He fled Spain shortly after the independence bid to avoid prosecution and has since lived in Belgium and more recently France.

While Spain's parliament in May passed an amnesty law for those involved in the botched secession bid, the Supreme Court ruled on July 1 that the measure would not fully apply to Puigdemont.

"A country that has an amnesty law and does not apply it, has a problem with democracy," he said in his speech.

returns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops
Harris takes rally blitz to Arizona, Trump holds first in a week

Harris takes rally blitz to Arizona, Trump holds first in a week
More than 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on school in Gaza

More than 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on school in Gaza
Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board

Passenger plane crash in Brazil kills all 61 on board
Russia scrambles troops, arms to counter Ukraine incursion

Russia scrambles troops, arms to counter Ukraine incursion
Starmer says UK on high alert for more far-right rallies

Starmer says UK 'on high alert' for more far-right rallies
Spain seeks answers after Puigdemont evades arrest

Spain seeks answers after Puigdemont evades arrest
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿