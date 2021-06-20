Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

  • June 20 2021 13:42:00

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

ISTANBUL
Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, a Turkish businessman, who has been sought for money laundering, was arrested in Austria on June 19 at the request of the United States.

The Interpol previously issued a red notice for Korkmaz, who fled from Turkey in early December 2020 amid investigations by Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) into Korkmaz’s SBK Holding and the holding’s six companies over money laundering allegations in four provinces.

Korkmaz had been sought by both Turkey and the U.S.

In the investigations carried out last year, MASAK teams determined that Korkmaz’s companies were involved in the $132 million money laundering scheme in Turkey.

Following the investigations, prosecutors in Istanbul issued detention warrants against 19 company executives. Eleven of those suspects were detained but it emerged that eight others, including Korkmaz, were abroad.

Korkmaz was business partners with Jacob Kingston and his brother Isaiah, the executives of a Salt Lake City biodiesel company in the U.S.

The brothers pleaded guilty in the U.S. over the tax credit scheme involving the Washakie Renewable Energy company, which U.S. prosecutors said was creating fake production records to get renewable-fuel tax credits then laundering the proceeds from 2010 through 2016.

Mehmet Demir, the lawyer of the fugitive businessman, confirmed his arrest at the request of the U.S., and said that his trial will initially take place in Austria. Demir noted that Turkey also demands the extradition of Korkmaz.

TURKEY Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria

Fugitive businessman Korkmaz arrested in Austria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

    Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

  2. Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

    Turkey has huge investment, earning potential in tourism: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

    Turkey eyes goals, win over Switzerland

  4. Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

    Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine

  5. Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues

    Istanbul Music Festival comes to outdoor venues
Recommended
Erdoğan condemns deadly attack on HDP office

Erdoğan condemns deadly attack on HDP office
Turkish airstrikes neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish airstrikes neutralize 4 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Turkish drones to strengthen capabilities of the Polish Army: Rau

Erdoğan congratulates Irans Raisi for election win

Erdoğan congratulates Iran's Raisi for election win

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments

Top Turkish, EU officials discuss regional, global developments
Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovacs vaccine

Turkey lowers vaccine eligibility age, receives more doses of Sinovac's vaccine
WORLD US marks slavery’s end on new Juneteenth national holiday

US marks slavery’s end on new 'Juneteenth' national holiday

With marches, music and speeches, Americans on June 19 celebrated "Juneteenth," the newly declared national holiday that marks the end of slavery and which comes a year after George Floyd’s murder sparked anti-racism protests.
ECONOMY Turkey worlds largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey world's largest hazelnut, cherry, fig, apricot, quince producer

Turkey is the world's number one producer of hazelnuts, cherries, figs, apricots, quinces, and poppies, according to official Agriculture and Forestry Ministry data.
SPORTS Burak Elmas elected as Galatasarays new president

Burak Elmas elected as Galatasaray's new president

Burak Elmas was elected as Galatasaray's new president on June 19.