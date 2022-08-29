Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

  • August 29 2022 15:41:00

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.

The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.

The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.

TÜRKIYE Famous singer detained over comments put under house arrest

Famous singer detained over comments put under house arrest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

    Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

  2. Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises

    Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises

  3. Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

    Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

  4. Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods

    Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods

  5. Most budget-friendly destinations for a fall getaway in Türkiye

    Most budget-friendly destinations for a fall getaway in Türkiye
Recommended
Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support

Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support
Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate
China’s drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks

China’s drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks
Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises

Tens of millions battle Pakistan floods as death toll rises
IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way

IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way
Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry
WORLD Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket

Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.

ECONOMY China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.