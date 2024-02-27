Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street

Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street

ISTANBUL
Frustrated drivers protest repetitive traffic fines on Istanbul street

Some drivers passing through a street in Esenler, Istanbul, found themselves repeatedly slapped with traffic fines for alleged rule violations, sparking protest.

The consistent issuance of fines on a street in the Davutpaşa neighborhood prompted a demonstration as frustrated drivers formed convoys and took to the streets to express their anger. To prevent further fines, drivers covered their license plates while protesting.

Several drivers in Esenler received multiple traffic fines on the same day and at the same time on the same street from an honorary inspector who is said to be a retired police officer. Ahmet İpri, a driver who had received numerous fines on the street, expressed his frustration with the honorary inspector, stating, "In 2023, this guy relentlessly kept issuing fines to us. We supposedly played loud music, didn't wear seat belts, didn't turn on fog lights, or went in the wrong direction."

İpri recounted receiving a total of 48 separate fines on the street, totaling 62,000 Turkish Liras ($1,992), adding, "The fines just keep coming; they never stop." Asking to be rid of the honorary inspector, İpri argued that "It's not a highway, it's not an expressway. It's just a regular street. He just writes tickets. There are at least 3,000 people like us who have been fined on this street."

Volkan Karakaş, another driver who was fined on the street, added, "An honorary inspector, a retired police officer, started issuing fines to us repeatedly. As the tickets piled up, I realized that it wasn't about me."

Karakaş continued, "He fines us simultaneously on the same day. On the day I was fined, despite having videos and photos proving I was outside of Esenler, he issued seven fines to me."

protest ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together
LATEST NEWS

  1. AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

    AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

  2. Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

    Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

  3. Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

    Rule-based, predictable policies to continue, says Şimşek

  4. Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

    Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

  5. IAEA warns of 'concerns' over Iran nuclear plans

    IAEA warns of 'concerns' over Iran nuclear plans
Recommended
18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme

18 suspects arrested in Istanbul for fake prescription scheme
Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak

Two mountaineers defy winter weather to scale Mount Ağrı peak
Four workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

Four workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine
Türkiye-Azerbaijan University to bridge higher education between countries

Türkiye-Azerbaijan University to bridge higher education between countries
Academics uncover Galen’s pharmacy legacy in İzmir

Academics uncover Galen’s pharmacy legacy in İzmir
Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look

Istanbul’s famous shore gets new look
WORLD Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

Hezbollah fires new rocket salvo at Israeli base

Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said it launched a salvo of rockets at an Israeli air control base on Tuesday in retaliation for deadly Israeli strikes on east Lebanon.
ECONOMY AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye has launched a new project that aims to bring together Turkish professionals living internationally.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿