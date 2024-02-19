Fresh probe brought against returning judiciary members

ZONGULDAK
Following the Council of State's decision to reinstate some judges and prosecutors who were dismissed due to their alleged links with the FETÖ terror group, a top council has initiated a new review process for these judicial members, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has said.

In the aftermath of the attempted coup by FETÖ on July 15, 2016, the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) had launched numerous administrative investigations resulting in the dismissal of a significant number of judicial members due to their association with the organization.

Speaking to members of the press during a visit to the northern province of Zonguldak on Feb. 17, Tunç informed that since 2016, more than 4,000 judges and prosecutors had been expelled from the profession.

Reminding that the Council of State had ruled for the reinstatement of 387 of those who filed lawsuits against the expulsion decision, Tunç stated that the second review was initiated to look at each case meticulously and ensure no erroneous decisions.

"This is our red line because, just as we continue our fight against all terrorist organizations, we particularly demand the preservation of this sensitivity in institutions such as the judiciary and law enforcement, especially in the face of FETÖ."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week criticized the Council of State's decision to reinstate 450 judiciary members dismissed due to FETÖ, stating that remaining silent on this decision is not possible.

Responding to a question about the changes expected from the eighth judicial reform package submitted to the parliament on Feb. 16, the justice minister emphasized that they are committed to ongoing improvements in both application and legislation to expedite the judicial process and enhance citizens' effective access to legal services.

