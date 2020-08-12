'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' set for gritty reboot: Reports

  • August 12 2020 09:29:00

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' set for gritty reboot: Reports

LOS ANGELES-Agence France-Presse
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set for gritty reboot: Reports

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is getting turned upside-down as a gritty drama set to be executive produced by Will Smith, Hollywood trade publications reported on Aug. 11.     

The idea for a dark modern-day "reimagining" of the smash hit 1990s sitcom that launched Smith's acting career came from superfan Morgan Cooper, who shot and posted his own four-minute trailer last year.    

Two versions of the trailer have been viewed over seven million times and won over Smith himself, who met Cooper last year and praised his "brilliant" idea.    

"Morgan did a ridiculous trailer for 'Bel-Air' - a brilliant idea, the dramatic version of 'The Fresh Prince' for the next generation," Smith said on his YouTube channel at the time.  

 According to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, the project is now in development with Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV, and being pitched to various streaming platforms including Netflix.    

The project would feature hour-long dramatic episodes telling the story of how Smith's character became embroiled in a fight with Philadelphia gang members before being sent to live with wealthy relatives in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Bel-Air.    

"I envision the first season being the rest of his junior year - there's no worse time for a kid to land in a new place, in the middle of the school year," Cooper told Smith last year.    

Cooper's trailer includes a young Will's first meeting with popular characters from the original series, including Jazz - alias Jazzy Jeff - at a Los Angeles record store.    

Cooper will co-write the script, direct and be credited as a co-executive producer, working alongside several original members of the "Fresh Prince" creative team and showrunner Chris Collins ("The Wire") according to reports.    

Smith and Cooper's representatives did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.    

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ran for six seasons from 1990-1996, becoming a global hit. It showcased the acting and comedic talents of Smith, then a young rapper who would go on to become one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars.

fresh prince of bel air, reboot,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  2. Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

    Woman dies after being set on fire by man in latest femicide

  3. How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

    How does Greek-Egypt deal endorse Turkey’s thesis in the Mediterranean?

  4. Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

    Turkey shares map of Oruç Reis's offshore activity

  5. Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month

    Turkey to license new Mediterranean areas this month
Recommended
Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up

Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up
Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list

Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors list
Archaeologists reach inner walls in site of ancient Greek poet’s tomb in Turkey’s south

Archaeologists reach inner walls in site of ancient Greek poet’s tomb in Turkey’s south

65 million-year-old plant fossils discovered in Turkey’s south

65 million-year-old plant fossils discovered in Turkey’s south
Don’t blame it on schizophrenia: Op-ed

Don’t blame it on schizophrenia: Op-ed
Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir

Ancient bathhouse, gymnasium unearthed in İzmir
WORLD Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post

Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Aug. 12.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows nearly $566 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.1 billion Turkish liras (nearly $566 million) from the domestic market in two auctions on Aug. 11. 
SPORTS Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

Turkish swimmers to make record dive to draw attention to violence against women

A Turkish national swimmer will dive to break the world record in the “longest distance underwater swimming with one breath” category to draw attention to violence against women.