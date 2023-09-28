French traveler found in pit ends up in intensive care

TEKİRDAĞ

A French traveler named Marie Laure, who was discovered in a state of extreme exhaustion within a mining area in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ's Çorlu district, is fighting for her life after being intubated in the hospital.

The incident unfolded over the weekend when hunters stumbled upon Laure, who was found trapped in a pit within the minefield located in the Yenice neighborhood.

Responding to the distress call, local gendarmerie, health and fire brigade teams rushed to the scene to transfer her to hospital.

The preliminary examination determined that Laure had sustained multiple fractures in her waist and ribs, believed to have been caused by a fall from a significant height. Additionally, medics identified bleeding in her lung.

Subsequently, she underwent surgery, but remains in a life-threatening state.

While a statement from Laure has yet to be obtained due to her medical condition, Çorlu gendarmerie is actively conducting an investigation into the incident.