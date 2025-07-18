French town withdraws festival funding over Kneecap appearance

PARIS

A town that hosts one of France's biggest pop festivals announced on July 16 that it was withdrawing its subsidy to the event because controversial Irish rappers Kneecap had been booked to play.

British police are investigating Kneecap's lead singer under a terror offence after he was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert last year. Police said they are also investigating videos allegedly showing calls for the death of British lawmakers.

The Paris suburb of Saint Cloud approved a 40,000 euro subsidy this year for the Rock En Seine festival that last year attracted 180,000 people over four days.

The town council said the money had been agreed before the lineup was announced. Kneecap are to appear at the event on Aug. 24. Saint Cloud said its council had now voted to withdraw the subsidy.

A statement said the town "finances, within its means, a cultural and artistic project. On the other hand, it does not finance political action, nor demands, and even less calls to violence, such as calls to kill lawmakers, whatever their nationality."

The town said it respects the festival's "freedom" to decide its lineup and had not sought "any kind of negotiation with the aim of influencing the program."

Kneecap have been taken off the bill for festivals in Scotland and Germany this year because of the controversy.