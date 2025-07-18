French town withdraws festival funding over Kneecap appearance

French town withdraws festival funding over Kneecap appearance

PARIS
French town withdraws festival funding over Kneecap appearance

A town that hosts one of France's biggest pop festivals announced on July 16 that it was withdrawing its subsidy to the event because controversial Irish rappers Kneecap had been booked to play.

British police are investigating Kneecap's lead singer under a terror offence after he was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at a concert last year. Police said they are also investigating videos allegedly showing calls for the death of British lawmakers.

The Paris suburb of Saint Cloud approved a 40,000 euro subsidy this year for the Rock En Seine festival that last year attracted 180,000 people over four days.

The town council said the money had been agreed before the lineup was announced. Kneecap are to appear at the event on Aug. 24. Saint Cloud said its council had now voted to withdraw the subsidy.

A statement said the town "finances, within its means, a cultural and artistic project. On the other hand, it does not finance political action, nor demands, and even less calls to violence, such as calls to kill lawmakers, whatever their nationality."

The town said it respects the festival's "freedom" to decide its lineup and had not sought "any kind of negotiation with the aim of influencing the program."

Kneecap have been taken off the bill for festivals in Scotland and Germany this year because of the controversy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln
Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu
Stephen Colberts The Late Show to end in May 2026

Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA

Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA
Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’

Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’
Excavations continue at six locations in Ani

Excavations continue at six locations in Ani
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿