French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

PARIS
French-led group in major deal for water-short Jordan

Jordan, one of the world's driest countries, has signed an agreement with French-led investors to build one of the world's largest desalination plants.

Jordan's official Petra news agency called it the country's biggest-ever infrastructure project, which Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has told Parliament is valued at more than $5 billion.

French infrastructure specialists Meridiam lead the project in partnership with SUEZ, Orascom Construction and VINCI Construction Grands Projets.

On its website, Meridiam said the project would supply more than 300 million cubic meters of drinking water to Amman and Aqaba, serving in excess of three million people.

"This project will increase the total annual available domestic water supply by almost 60 percent" for households, and will also include about 445 kilometers of pipelines to transport the desalinated water from the Red Sea, Meridiam said.

Jordan's Water and Irrigation Minister Raed Abu al-Saud emphasised the project's "transformative potential", noting it would "mark a significant shift in Jordan's water security landscape."

The project will take about four years to complete, the prime minister said last month.

It follows Jordan's pullout from a plan that would have linked the Dead Sea and Red Sea by pipes in Jordan.

In 2013, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinians signed a memorandum of understanding on that project, which included plans to build a desalination plant at the Red Sea.

But against the backdrop of popular anger in Jordan due to stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, then-water minister Mohammad al-Najjar in June 2021 said the Red Sea-Dead Sea project was "now a thing of the past."

France,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iranian president warns Trump against risking war

Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'

    Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'

  2. Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting

    Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting

  3. Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

    Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

  4. Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

    Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

  5. Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank

    Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank
Recommended
Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent
Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank

Tight policy stance bolsters public finance: Central Bank
Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria

Türkiye aims for $10 billion in trade volume with Syria
Bangladeshs Yunus demands return of stolen billions

Bangladesh's Yunus demands return of stolen billions
Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy

Beijing is seeking to jump-start its large, wavering economy
Boeings deliveries tumble on labor and safety woes in 2024

Boeing's deliveries tumble on labor and safety woes in 2024
Meta to lay off 3,600 employees in performance-based cuts

Meta to lay off 3,600 employees in performance-based cuts
WORLD Iranian president warns Trump against risking war

Iranian president warns Trump against risking 'war'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran was not seeking "nuclear weaponry" and warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump against risking "war" with the Islamic republic, according to a U.S. televised interview broadcast Tuesday.
ECONOMY Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

Construction production index increases nearly 11 percent

The construction production index rose by 10.8 percent in November 2024 from the same month of 2023, accelerating from the 6.9 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿