French family tours Turkey on caravan

  • June 18 2021 07:00:00

French family tours Turkey on caravan

ANTALYA
French family tours Turkey on caravan

A French photographer is touring Turkey on a caravan with his family, while photographing and documenting the journey.

Fifty-eight-year-old Eric Guedeney, an artist, said he entered Turkey from one of the only two provinces bordering Europe, Edirne, two and a half months ago. Now, they’re in Antalya and have been admiring the country.

The family bought a caravan after selling everything they owned in France two years ago. They came to Turkey after traveling in Italy, Albania, North Macedonia and Greece.

The family first visited Istanbul, Turkey’s heart, and departed for the Aegean coastline to follow a route that they eventually believe will take them to Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Mongolia and China.

On their return from China, the family will travel via Turkey again, but this time taking the Black Sea coastline, Guedeney said.

Traveling some 9,000 kilometers until now, he noted, “I take pictures and videos and sell them to the French media. This is how we make a living.”

He and his wife, Joella Bazal, said they want to stay in Turkey a little longer, for at least a year.

“I am promoting Turkey with my photos and videos,” he added.

They also have a plan not to return to France ever again, the photographer said.

“Turkey is so rich with its beauties that as a photographer I can stay longer and longer. We may not go back to France. We are also telling our friends in France to come to Turkey.”

tourism,

ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

    Turkey and Russia have different interests in the South Caucasus: Op-ed

  2. 2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

    2,800-year-old Urartian castle discovered in eastern Turkey

  3. Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

    Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House

  4. Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

    Vaccine eligibility age further lowered in Turkey

  5. Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July

    Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July
Recommended
Turkey to play lead role in security of Kabul airport: White House

Turkey to play 'lead role' in security of Kabul airport: White House
Two dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision

Two dead in Bosporus Strait container ship collision
Court delivers full decision on 2012 FETÖ plot

Court delivers full decision on 2012 FETÖ plot
Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century

Turkey confirms warmest May in over half a century
Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July

Istanbul hopes to complete COVID vaccinations in July
Turkey condemns Greek courts sentencing of elected Muslim official

Turkey condemns Greek court's sentencing of elected Muslim official

WORLD France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

Highly contagious coronavirus variants are fuelling a surge in infections in Africa, the World Health Organization warned on June 17, while in Europe more governments eased their pandemic restrictions.
ECONOMY Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from inflation target: Minister

Turkey will never deviate from its inflation target for the sake of short-term gains, the country's finance minister said on June 18. 
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.