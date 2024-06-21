French court sentences man over Banksy stencil theft

French court sentences man over Banksy stencil theft

PARIS
French court sentences man over Banksy stencil theft

A French court on June 19 handed a man a two-year suspended jail sentence for using a bucket truck to steal a Banksy stencil from the back of a parking sign in Paris.

Mejdi R., a 38-year-old musician, in court had admitted that he used an angle grinder in September 2019 to remove part of the sign on which the secretive British artist had depicted a masked rat holding a box cutter.

But he claimed he was a friend of the artist, who had asked him to retrieve the artwork on the sign near the modern art Centre Pompidou museum in Paris.

He argued his "friend" wanted to prevent anybody else from making money off the street art of "no value," and to "denounce the hypocrisy of a capitalist system that says which art had value and which does not."

He said Banksy sent a "team" to help him steal it, that then slipped off back to England with the rat.

The prosecutor said Banksy had denied this through a spokesperson. The stencil is still missing.

The court also sentenced Mejdi R. to paying a 30,000-euro ($32,000) fine.

He was ordered to pay more than 6,500 euros in damages to the Center Pompidou, which the court determined to be the stolen cultural asset's custodian.

The defendant argued he had not stolen a "cultural asset" but taken part in "degrading a metal plate", referring to sign for the Pompidou's car park.

Banksy blitzed the French capital with murals in 2018, and appeared to authenticate the rat with the box cutter on his Instagram page that year.

The Pompidou theft came seven months after another Banksy work paying homage to the victims of the November 2015 attacks in Paris was stolen from outside the Bataclan, the concert venue where Islamic State group gunmen killed 90 people.

A French court in 2022 handed eight men punishments ranging from a six-month suspended sentence to two years behind bars for stealing that work and transporting it to Italy.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

    UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

  2. Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

    Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure

  3. Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

    Red Cross says dozens killed in shelling near Gaza office

  4. Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

    Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

  5. Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

    Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Recommended
Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’

Julianne Moore to play in a TV series on ‘Salvator Mundi’
Londons V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, fashion legend

London's V&A celebrates Naomi Campbell, 'fashion legend'
Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint

Stonehenge not visibly damaged by protest paint
Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88

Actor Donald Sutherland dead at age 88
Safari on foot

Safari on foot
Turkish mythology to be released as game

Turkish mythology to be released as game
‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor

‘Fancy Dance’ with Lily Gladstone balances heartbreak, humor
WORLD UKs richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

UK's richest family get jail terms for exploiting staff at Swiss villa

A Swiss court handed jail sentences to four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas, on Friday, branding them "selfish" for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion.
ECONOMY Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

Argentina has surplus harvest, but farmers want more from Milei

In the pampas, Argentina's vast and fertile grasslands outside Buenos Aires, grain silos overflow with this year's harvest, but nobody is selling just yet.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

Türkiye eyes win over Portugal to advance at Euros

The top two teams in Group F, Türkiye and Portugal, meet in Dortmund on June 22 knowing that victory for either could send it through as the section winner.
﻿