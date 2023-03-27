French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

ELAZIĞ
French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

A French couple who decided to set off on a world tour by bicycle started from the eastern province of Van in Türkiye and are currently passing by Elazığ.

Undertaking an interesting task, 37-year-old Thomas Jourdain and 33-year-old Marion Belloteau set out on a world tour by bicycle. Aiming to cycle to France, the couple started their journey from Van.

Traveling about 80 kilometers each day and camping in a tent every night, the couple is planning to reach Istanbul within 60 days, and their most recent stop was the in eastern province of Elazığ.

Stating that it was the first time in their lives that they met such hospitable and kind people, the French couple said that many Turkish locals they have met invited them to their houses to eat, drink tea and even spend the night.

Expressing that Türkiye and its people are magnificent, Jourdain said that Turkish food was also delicious.

The couple is proceeding slowly, taking their time to complete their tour and enjoying the natural scenery.

Giving information about their route, Jourdain said that they are planning to pass through Cappadocia before arriving in Istanbul.

He also mentioned that before coming to Türkiye, the couple also did a 10,000 km bike tour around South America, going from Peru to Patagonia.

“Our aim is to travel slowly and enjoy the scenery. Türkiye is an amazing place, the landscapes are stunning. The locals are always friendly and well-intentioned. For the first time in my life, I have met such kind people,” the biker said.

The couple is hoping to complete their tour without any problems.

ARTS & LIFE Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads
LATEST NEWS

  1. Egypt finds mummified ram heads

    Egypt finds mummified ram heads

  2. Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

    Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

  3. With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

    With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

  4. IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

    IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

  5. Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row
Recommended
Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work

Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work
Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says
Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims

Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims
Ban on pomegranate sauces on the way

Ban on pomegranate sauces on the way
Theologian attacked by reactionary group

Theologian attacked by reactionary group
Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”