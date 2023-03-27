French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

ELAZIĞ

A French couple who decided to set off on a world tour by bicycle started from the eastern province of Van in Türkiye and are currently passing by Elazığ.

Undertaking an interesting task, 37-year-old Thomas Jourdain and 33-year-old Marion Belloteau set out on a world tour by bicycle. Aiming to cycle to France, the couple started their journey from Van.

Traveling about 80 kilometers each day and camping in a tent every night, the couple is planning to reach Istanbul within 60 days, and their most recent stop was the in eastern province of Elazığ.

Stating that it was the first time in their lives that they met such hospitable and kind people, the French couple said that many Turkish locals they have met invited them to their houses to eat, drink tea and even spend the night.

Expressing that Türkiye and its people are magnificent, Jourdain said that Turkish food was also delicious.

The couple is proceeding slowly, taking their time to complete their tour and enjoying the natural scenery.

Giving information about their route, Jourdain said that they are planning to pass through Cappadocia before arriving in Istanbul.

He also mentioned that before coming to Türkiye, the couple also did a 10,000 km bike tour around South America, going from Peru to Patagonia.

“Our aim is to travel slowly and enjoy the scenery. Türkiye is an amazing place, the landscapes are stunning. The locals are always friendly and well-intentioned. For the first time in my life, I have met such kind people,” the biker said.

The couple is hoping to complete their tour without any problems.