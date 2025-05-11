Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice

BOSTON

A Tufts University student from Türkiye has returned to Boston, one day after being released from a Louisiana immigration detention center where she was held for over six weeks.

Upon arrival at Logan Airport, Rümeysa Öztürk told reporters she was excited to get back to her studies during what has been a “very difficult” period.

“In the last 45 days, I lost both my freedom and also my education during a crucial time for my doctoral studies,” she said.

“But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness and care.”

A federal judge ordered Öztürk’s release on May 9 pending a final decision on her claim that she was illegally detained following an op-ed she co-wrote last year criticizing her university’s response to Israel and the war in Gaza.

Öztürk said she will continue her case in the courts, adding, “I have faith in the American system of justice.”

She was joined by her lawyers and two of Massachusetts’ Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

“Today is a tremendous day as we welcome you back, Rümeysa,” Markey said. “You have made millions and millions of people across our country so proud of the way you have fought.”

Appearing by video for her bail hearing the previous day, Öztürk, 30, detailed her growing asthma attacks in detention and her desire to finish her doctorate focusing on children and social media.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions in Vermont ruled that she was to be released on her own recognizance with no travel restrictions. She was not a danger to the community or a flight risk, he said, while noting that he might amend the release order to consider any conditions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in consultation with her lawyers.

Sessions said the government offered no evidence for why Öztürk was arrested other than the op-ed.

Türkiye’s Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç welcomed the ruling, stating, “The fact that our sister Rümeysa will regain her freedom is extremely important for fundamental human rights and freedom of expression.”

He criticized the detention as an example of “unacceptable” practices, including discrimination, Islamophobia, and double standards, particularly for prosecuting Öztürk over her faith and support for Palestine.

Öztürk was one of four students who wrote the opinion piece last year in campus newspaper The Tufts Daily. It criticized the university’s response to student activists demanding that Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

On March 25, immigration officials surrounded Öztürk in Massachusetts and took her into custody. She was then driven to New Hampshire and Vermont and flown to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana.

Her student visa had been revoked several days earlier, but she was not informed of that, her lawyers said.