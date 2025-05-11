Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice

Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice

BOSTON
Freed Turkish student grateful for support, still seeking justice

A Tufts University student from Türkiye has returned to Boston, one day after being released from a Louisiana immigration detention center where she was held for over six weeks.

Upon arrival at Logan Airport, Rümeysa Öztürk told reporters she was excited to get back to her studies during what has been a “very difficult” period.

“In the last 45 days, I lost both my freedom and also my education during a crucial time for my doctoral studies,” she said.

“But I am so grateful for all the support, kindness and care.”

A federal judge ordered Öztürk’s release on May 9 pending a final decision on her claim that she was illegally detained following an op-ed she co-wrote last year criticizing her university’s response to Israel and the war in Gaza.

Öztürk said she will continue her case in the courts, adding, “I have faith in the American system of justice.”

She was joined by her lawyers and two of Massachusetts’ Democratic members of Congress, Sen. Edward Markey and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

“Today is a tremendous day as we welcome you back, Rümeysa,” Markey said. “You have made millions and millions of people across our country so proud of the way you have fought.”

Appearing by video for her bail hearing the previous day, Öztürk, 30, detailed her growing asthma attacks in detention and her desire to finish her doctorate focusing on children and social media.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions in Vermont ruled that she was to be released on her own recognizance with no travel restrictions. She was not a danger to the community or a flight risk, he said, while noting that he might amend the release order to consider any conditions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in consultation with her lawyers.

Sessions said the government offered no evidence for why Öztürk was arrested other than the op-ed.

Türkiye’s Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç welcomed the ruling, stating, “The fact that our sister Rümeysa will regain her freedom is extremely important for fundamental human rights and freedom of expression.”

He criticized the detention as an example of “unacceptable” practices, including discrimination, Islamophobia, and double standards, particularly for prosecuting Öztürk over her faith and support for Palestine.

Öztürk was one of four students who wrote the opinion piece last year in campus newspaper The Tufts Daily. It criticized the university’s response to student activists demanding that Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

On March 25, immigration officials surrounded Öztürk in Massachusetts and took her into custody. She was then driven to New Hampshire and Vermont and flown to a detention center in Basile, Louisiana.

Her student visa had been revoked several days earlier, but she was not informed of that, her lawyers said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle
LATEST NEWS

  1. PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

    PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

  2. US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

    US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

  3. Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

    Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

  4. Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

    Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

  5. Juiciest bite ever

    Juiciest bite ever
Recommended
No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu
Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts

Hamas to release last living US hostage in Gaza, thanks Türkiye for mediation efforts
US, China agree to establish consultation mechanism on trade

US, China agree to establish 'consultation mechanism' on trade
Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US

Hamas to release hostage following direct talks with US
Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye

Zelensky hopes for ceasefire, says awaits Putin in Türkiye
Trump aims for ‘historic return’ to Mideast with Gulf tour

Trump aims for ‘historic return’ to Mideast with Gulf tour
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

The U.S. and China will Monday give details of "substantial progress" touted by Washington on trade talks aimed at ending a devastating tariff war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump that has wiped billions off equities and brought chaos to international commerce.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿