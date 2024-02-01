Free-flow tolling on TEM link roads in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
In a new step aimed at relieving traffic conjestion in Istanbul, the toll booths on the link roads leading to the TEM highway will be removed and replaced by an open-road tolling system to provide safer and faster passage, the transport minister has announced.

"In order to eliminate the traffic flow irregularity that occurs before the toll plazas due to the obligation to choose a toll lane and speed reduction, we have commissioned the 'Free Pass System' in Istanbul," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

The "Free Pass System" will enable toll collection on highways without toll booths so that the traffic flow continues without interruption, the minister added. 

The removal of toll plazas in Samandıra, Avcılar, Ispartakule and Hadımköy aims to provide faster and safer passage for drivers. With the implementation of the project, toll booth canopies on the connection roads will be removed.

