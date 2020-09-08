France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

  • September 08 2020 10:41:00

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

PARIS-Agence France-Presse
Frances pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

Christiane Eda-Pierre, a French soprano who broke ground as the country's first black woman to make her mark on the international opera stage, has died at 88, her family told AFP on Sept. 7.

She died of natural causes at her home in Deux-Sevres, western France, on Sept. 6.

Born on March 24, 1932, in France's Caribbean territory of Martinique, Eda-Pierre was steeped in the arts from an early age - her aunt Paulette Nardal, an author and journalist, was the first black female student at the Sorbonne.

She learned to read music from her mother, a piano teacher, while still a young child.

"Her first experience with opera was through her grandfather, who knew all sorts of arias from ensembles which would stop for performances in Saint-Pierre or Fort-de-France while travelling between Europe and the United States," her biographer Catherine Marceline told AFP.

After arriving in Paris for piano studies in the late 1950s, she made the acquaintance of the Swiss baritone Charles Panzera, who proposed to help her get into the rigorous Conservatoire de Paris music school.

"My eyes nearly popped out of my head because I thought, 'Me, a black girl, in the Conservatoire, it's just not possible'," she recalled in a 2013 podcast.

She soon made her debut at the Opera de Nice in southern France, performing in Bizet's "The Pearl Fishers" alongside Gabriel Bacquie, the French bass-baritone who died in May.

That led to a series of major roles in Paris, including the prestigious Opera Garnier, before she embarked on tours that brought her to arts capitals including London, New York and Vienna.   

A highlight of her career was a triumphant turn in a 1977 production of "The Tales of Hoffmann" directed by Patrice Chereau.

Her experiences made her a steadfast promotor of black artists in all fields.

"She would say that the more often you put them on stage, the more normal it would eventually be," said Marceline.

MOST POPULAR

  1. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  2. The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

    The era of beating Turkey with economy is over: President 

  3. Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

    Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

  4. Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

    Turkey seeks ways to reduce home prices

  5. Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP

    Death penalty debate designed to pardon FETÖ members: CHP
Recommended
Notre-Dame crypt reopens with exhibition 18 months after blaze

Notre-Dame crypt reopens with exhibition 18 months after blaze

Ancient city where Aegean Mediterranean meets, Knidos

Ancient city where Aegean Mediterranean meets, Knidos
Güler and Tanpınar in the same dream

Güler and Tanpınar in the same dream

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at 82

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at 82
Only tourist cave in Thrace home to bats

Only tourist cave in Thrace home to bats
2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city

2,400-year-old mask unearthed in ancient city
WORLD China passed extraordinary virus test, says bullish Xi

China passed 'extraordinary' virus test, says bullish Xi

China has passed "an extraordinary and historic test" with its handling of the coronavirus, President Xi Jinping said on Sept. 8 at a triumphant awards ceremony for medical professionals decorated with bugle calls and applause.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

Turkish Treasury sees $5.7 bln cash surplus in August

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a surplus of 41.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $5.7 billion) in August, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Sept. 7.
SPORTS Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Djokovic disqualified from US Open

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the U.S. Open on Sept. 6 after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.