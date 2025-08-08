France's huge wildfire ‘will burn for days’

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-LA-CABRERISSE

France's biggest wildfire in decades will burn for several more days even though it has been brought under control, authorities said on Aug. 8 as hundreds of firefighters kept up a battle against the flames.

The giant blaze in the southern department of Aude has burned through more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of land, an area bigger than Paris, killing one person, injuring 13 and destroying dozens of homes.

About 2,000 firefighters are still on duty around the blaze which was declared under control on Thursday night.

The fire will not be "declared extinguished for several days," said Christian Pouget, the prefect for Aude. "There is still a lot of work to be done."

Authorities have banned access to the forests that were devastated by the fire until at least Aug. 10.

They said that roads in the zone were too dangerous because of fallen electricity lines and other hazards.

Pouget said that about 2,000 people forced to flee the flames had still not been allowed back to their homes.

Hundreds of people are sleeping in school gyms and village halls across the region.

The fire is the biggest in France's Mediterranean region for at least 50 years, according to government monitors. The southern region suffers more than others from wildfires.

At its most intense, the flames were going through around 1,000 hectares of land per hour, according to authorities in the nearby city of Narbonne.

Two days of strong and changing winds made the blaze difficult to predict.

A 65-year-old woman, who had refused to evacuate, was found dead in her scorched house, while 13 people were injured, 11 of them firefighters.

The wildfire is a "catastrophe on an unprecedented scale," Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said during a visit to the affected region.