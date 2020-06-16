France's Givenchy names Matthew Williams as new designer

French couture house Givenchy, owned by luxury goods giant LVMH (LVMH.PA) and known for once dressing Hollywood stars such as Audrey Hepburn, said on June 15 it had named Matthew Williams as its new creative director.

Williams will start his new position on June 16 and unveil his first collection for Givenchy in October in Paris, the brand said. He is known for starting his own high-end streetwear label, Alyx, and has worked on costumes for pop singer Lady Gaga.

Givenchy recently parted ways with designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry.

The storied couture house has been looking to revive sales of items such as accessories and handbags, which often help bump up margins.

