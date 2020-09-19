Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

  • September 19 2020 12:10:00

Macron urges Turkey to reopen 'responsible dialogue' in a tweet in Turkish

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Macron urges Turkey to reopen responsible dialogue in a tweet in Turkish

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sept.19 called on Turkey to reopen a "responsible dialogue" on the Eastern Mediterranean.

"In Ajaccio, we sent a clear message to Turkey: let's reopen a responsible dialogue, in good faith, without naivety. This call is now also that of the European Parliament. It seems to have been heard. Let's move on," Macron said in a tweet in Turkish.

Turkey on Sept. 18 accused Macron of adding fuel to the fire in the Eastern Mediterranean and making it harder to solve problems.

In an exclusive interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said the French president is trying to take on the role of Napoleon who died two centuries ago but Macron is not strong enough for this.

Akar said Macron is trying to have some roles in the Eastern Mediterranean to obscure his problems in France.

He stressed that Turkey defends its rights and interests, reminding that it has approximately 2,000 kilometers (around 1,242 miles) of coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean.

With regard to the EU's attitude on the issue, Akar said the EU does not contribute to the solution and has become a part of the deadlock.

He said the EU does not have any authority to set or change rules or draw borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions have recently escalated over the issue of energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Meanwhile, Turkish and Greek military delegations have held technical meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss ways to reduce the risk of an incident amid rising tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

East Mediterranean,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

    Turkey mulls tighter anti-virus measures as cases surge

  2. More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

    More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

  3. Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

    Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

  4. Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

    Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

  5. Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit

    Secret road of sultans in Topkapı Palace reopens to public visit
Recommended
Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition

Turkey rejects allegations against Syrian opposition
Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM

Turkey summons Greek envoy on despicable news headline, says FM
Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

Turkey pulled back Oruç Reis vessel to allow for diplomacy with Greece, says Erdoğan

Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar

Macron adds fuel to fire in east Med, says Defense Minister Akar
Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece

Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece
Turkey, France close friends no matter conditions: Envoy

Turkey, France close friends no matter conditions: Envoy
WORLD Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

Floods, wind damage as rare ’medicane’ storm hits Greece

A rare hurricane-like storm hit western Greece on Sept. 18, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages on several Ionian Sea islands.
ECONOMY Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under viruss shadow

Turkish, US firms to meet virtually under virus's shadow 

The 38th American-Turkish Conference will address bilateral economic, trade and strategic ties when attendees meet virtually Sept. 21- 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.