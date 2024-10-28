France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

PARIS
France's government has said that state workers behind a massive rise in absenteeism will be targeted as it desperately seeks billions of euros in budget savings.

Facing European Union pressure to slash spending, but similar heat from domestic parties over the planned penny-pinching, the minority conservative government set out another 5  billion euros ($5.4 billion) in proposed cuts on Oct. 27.

It has already warned that more than 3,000 public jobs will have to be lost and also indicated that those taking increasing sick leave will also have to feel the budget pain.

The government said the number of days of absenteeism in the public sector has risen from 43 million in 2014 to 77 million in 2022.

The Finance Ministry said that almost 1.2 billion euros could be saved by only paying state workers after the third day of sick leave, instead of the current one day, and by cutting the benefits paid.

The measure would not affect maternity leave, work accidents and proven serious illnesses.

Finance Minister Antoine Armand said on Oct. 27 that France's budget deficit for 2024 would be between 6.1 and 6.2 percent, more than twice the three-percent EU limit.

In a bid to bring the deficit back to 5 percent next year, the government is aiming to raise 60 billion euros, 20 billion euros from increased taxes and 40 billion euros from spending cuts.

Measures including delaying a rise in pensions for six months next year and making companies pay higher statutory fees ave already caused major disputes in parliament debates.

Lawmakers for the far-right National Rally (RN), the biggest single party in parliament, said they will vote against the government's planned budget because of the threat to pensions.

The RN could bring down the government if it joined with left-wing parties in a confidence vote.

