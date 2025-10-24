France suspends pensions reform in new budget bill

France suspends pensions reform in new budget bill

PARIS
France suspends pensions reform in new budget bill

France's government has moved to delay the application of a controversial 2023 pensions reform, but sparked criticism for seeking to pay for it with increased health insurance taxes and frozen pensions.

The measure comes with France mired in political deadlock since President Emmanuel Macron last year called for snap parliamentary polls, which he hoped would cement his power but instead ended up in his centrist bloc losing its majority.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu earlier this month promised to postpone the unpopular pensions reform, which includes raising the age of retirement from 62 to 64, in a bid to survive a confidence vote in the legislative chamber.

Lecornu made the concession following a mad week of politics that saw him resign then be reappointed.

Lecornu's cabinet on on Oct. 23 in a so-called "corrective letter" postponed the new retirement age of 64 and revised pension plan contributions until January 2028, after the end of Macron's second term in office.

The measure is part of an austerity budget bill for next year that still has to be debated in parliament.

But the government said postponing the reform would cost 100 million euros ($116 million) in 2026 and 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in 2027.

To cover those costs, it planned to increase taxes from private health insurance companies, and said pensions for that period would not rise according to the cost of living.

Labor unions were incensed, saying retirees would lose purchasing power.

Critics also said ordinary people would likely have to pay higher private health insurance fees to cover the tax hike.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor
LATEST NEWS

  1. US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

    US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

  2. Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

    Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

  3. UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

    UK says allies should boost Ukraine's long-range missile reach

  4. Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

    Erdoğan unveils major affordable housing project

  5. Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy

    Türkiye appoints deputy FM as Damascus envoy
Recommended
Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad
Russia cuts key interest rate, warns of tepid growth

Russia cuts key interest rate, warns of tepid growth
Continuation of rate-cut cycle positive step for business world: İTO head

Continuation of rate-cut cycle positive step for business world: İTO head
Crop output forecast shows decline in 2025

Crop output forecast shows decline in 2025
‘Türkiye expected to become world’s 16th largest economy in 2025’

‘Türkiye expected to become world’s 16th largest economy in 2025’
Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi

Trump heads to Asia and high-stakes meeting with Xi
WORLD US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

US names career diplomat for Gaza ceasefire monitor

The United States named a veteran diplomat on Oct. 24 as the civilian lead in a body monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, seeking to push forward a durable end to the war.
ECONOMY Trump ends all Canada trade talks over fake tariff ad

Trump ends all Canada trade talks over 'fake' tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 24 doubled down on ending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff advertising campaign, as Prime Minister Mark Carney sought to downplay the sudden rupture.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿