France recalls Turkey envoy

  • October 25 2020 10:16:00

PARIS-Anadolu Agency
France on Oct. 24 recalled its ambassador in Turkey for consultations, said an Elysee Palace statement.

The statement said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s comments about his French counterpart were deemed “unacceptable.”

Herve Magro was recalled for consultations, it added.

Earlier in the day, Erdoğan responded to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in which the latter had accused Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."

The Turkish president said: “What is Macron’s problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims? He needs mental checks. What else can we say to a president who does not understand freedom of belief and behaves in this way with millions of different faith members living in his own country?”

