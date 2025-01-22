France issues arrest warrant for Assad on war crimes charges

France issues arrest warrant for Assad on war crimes charges

PARIS
France issues arrest warrant for Assad on war crimes charges

The French judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for ousted Syrian leader Bashar Assad on charges of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity, an official said Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the decision on his X account, emphasizing the need for justice.

“The French judiciary has issued an arrest warrant against Bashar al-Assad. The crimes of the regime, whose horrors I witnessed at Sednaya Prison, must not go unpunished. France has mobilized and will continue to mobilize for justice for Syrians,” Barrot said.

The arrest warrant was requested by France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) on Jan. 16 as part of an investigation into the 2017 death in Syria of a French citizen of Syrian origin.

French judicial sources confirmed that the investigating judges issued the warrant on Jan. 20, accusing Assad of complicity in war crimes, including murder and deliberate attacks against civilians.

The latest legal action builds upon previous charges against Assad in France.

On Nov. 15, 2023, a French court issued an arrest warrant against him for crimes against humanity and war crimes.

The court held Assad responsible for his role in chemical attacks that targeted civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta region in 2013.

The arrest warrant comes as part of broader efforts by France and its allies to hold Assad accountable for atrocities committed during Syria’s civil war.

On Jan. 3, Foreign Minister Barrot and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, visited Sednaya Prison in the capital Damascus, a notorious detention center widely known as a torture facility used by the Assad regime.

Whether Assad will face trial remains uncertain, but the legal pressure on his regime continues to grow.

Assad has long been accused of orchestrating widespread human rights violations in Syria, including chemical attacks, mass killings and the targeting of civilians.

Since the start of the Syrian uprising in 2011, human rights organizations have documented extensive war crimes attributed to his government.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

    Türkiye to introduce comprehensive judicial reform strategy

  2. Iraq passes three controversial bills

    Iraq passes three controversial bills

  3. 240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

    240 suspects caught in nationwide ops against PKK

  4. West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

    West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

  5. S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

    S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
Recommended
Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills
West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief

West Bank op ‘to mark strategy shift’: Israeli defense chief
S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash

S Korea to overhaul some airports after Jeju Air crash
Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners

Rubio, on first day, warns China with Asian partners
Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat

Panama complains to UN over Trump canal threat
EU: Russia posing an existential threat to our security

EU: Russia posing an existential threat to our security
12 dead in major Israeli military operation in West Bank

12 dead in major Israeli military operation in West Bank
WORLD Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq passes three controversial bills

Iraq’s parliament has passed three divisive laws, including amendments to the country's personal status law that opponents say would in effect legalize child marriage.

ECONOMY Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Sweden says won’t support YPG, FETÖ at key security talks

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has underscored once again the importance of ties with Türkiye, especially in regard to counterterrorism, stressing her country will not support terrorist organizations such as YPG and FETÖ.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿