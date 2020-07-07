Four suspects remanded after fireworks factory blast

  • July 07 2020 08:02:38

SAKARYA- Anadolu Agency
At least four suspects, including two women, were remanded in custody early on July 7 following a deadly blast last week at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey

The explosion on July 3 at the factory in Sakarya province left seven people dead and at least 117 injured.

Four people thought to be responsible for the factory’s operations and worker safety were detained on July 4 and detained while their cases were processed by the prosecutor’s office.

The suspects were remanded in custody by the local court in Sakarya on multiple charges of involuntary manslaughter and injuries.

