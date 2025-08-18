Four migrants found dead off İzmir: Coast Guard

Four migrants found dead off İzmir: Coast Guard

İZMİR
Four migrants found dead off İzmir: Coast Guard

At least four migrants died after falling into the sea from their rubber dinghy on Aug. 18 off the western province of İzmir, officials have announced.

The incident took place off the coast of the Karaburun district, the Coast Guard command said in a statement.

Officials rescued two migrants and found four bodies and were still searching for more missing with the help of a helicopter, drone, five boats and a larger vessel.

It was not immediately clear how many migrants the boat carried or what their nationality was.

The incident came a day after Turkish authorities apprehended 115 undocumented migrants and rescued 25 others in separate operations off the coast of İzmir.

On Aug. 17, off the coast of Datça in the southwestern province of Muğla, 86 illegal migrants, including 20 children, who were pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, were rescued. Authorities arrested two human smugglers in connection with the incident.

Many migrants embark on the short but perilous route between the Turkish coast and the nearby Greek islands of Samos, Rhodes and Lesbos, which serve as entry points to the European Union.

Authorities in Greece said more than 120 migrants were intercepted off the island of Crete early on Aug. 18, the latest in a series of arrivals despite a suspension of asylum claims and plans for tougher detention rules.

The government remains at odds with regional authorities in Crete over a plan to build a permanent transit facility on the island. It is preparing draft legislation, to be submitted after the summer recess, that would mandate imprisonment for migrants whose asylum claims are denied and require ankle monitors during a 30-day compliance period before deportation.

 

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

    Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

  2. Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation

    Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation

  3. US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

    US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

  4. US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

    US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

  5. Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

    Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Recommended
Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary

Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary
Turkish-made hot air balloons attract orders from 11 countries

Turkish-made hot air balloons attract orders from 11 countries
Türkiye may struggle to implement four-day workweek, experts say

Türkiye may struggle to implement four-day workweek, experts say
Turkish fishermen gear up to return to sea after seasonal break

Turkish fishermen gear up to return to sea after seasonal break
Türkiye’s leading organ transplant center launches lung transplants

Türkiye’s leading organ transplant center launches lung transplants
Türkiye delivers uninterrupted aid to combat Gaza food crisis

Türkiye delivers uninterrupted aid to combat Gaza food crisis
Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
WORLD Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Iran says will deploy new missiles if Israel attacks again

Iran said Wednesday it was prepared for any new Israeli attack, announcing it has developed missiles with greater capabilities than those used during their recent 12-day war.
ECONOMY US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

The United States has agreed to Brazil's request to enter talks with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to discuss the 50 percent tariffs imposed by Washington, according to a recent letter.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿