Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari

  • December 28 2020 10:51:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
At least four people were killed and five others wounded as a passenger minibus collided with an 18-wheeler truck in
southeastern Turkey on Dec. 28. 

The incident took place in the Yuksekova town of Hakkari province, where visibility dropped due to foggy weather conditions.

The minibus was traveling to the eastern Van.

Gendarmerie forces secured the area, while the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), fire department and medical teams transferred the wounded people to Yuksekova State Hospital.

The bodies of the four deceased were taken to the morgue of the same hospital.

