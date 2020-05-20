Four-day partial coronavirus curfew lifted

  • May 20 2020 09:18:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey lifted a four-day curfew imposed in 15 provinces on May 15 midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus which claimed 4,199 lives in the country.

Turkey has been imposing weekend curfews since April 11-12, however, the period was extended to four days this weekend to cover the May 19, an official holiday marking the Commemoration of Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day.

The curfew got effective in the capital Ankara as well as Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, İzmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van, and Zonguldak.

 

