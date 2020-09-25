Former Zaman columnist Türköne released from prison

  • September 25 2020 12:02:13

Former Zaman columnist Türköne released from prison

ANKARA
Former Zaman columnist Türköne released from prison

Mümtazer Türköne, a columnist for the former Zaman newspaper, who was handed a jail term of 10.5 years on charges of links to FETÖ has been released from prison after an appeals court reversed a lower court’s verdict, daily Hürriyet reported on Sept. 25.

The appeals court reversed the lower court’s verdict, citing “incomplete inspection.”

Türköne and now-defunct Zaman daily columnists Şahin Alpay, Ali Bulaç, Ahmet Turan Alkan and Mustafa Ünal were sentenced to prison sentences on charges of being members of a terror organization, FETÖ, in 2018.

The appeals court has also reversed the verdicts of Alpay and Bulaç, who were already under house arrest.

The judicial move followed an intervention by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who called for the retrial of Türköne, whose brother Mustafa Türköne is a well-known nationalist figure.

“If there is an unfair ruling, my wish is for an immediate correction,” Bahçeli had said about Türköne’s imprisonment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  2. Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

    Wife ‘offered $1.3 mln to hitman to kill ex-footballer’

  3. Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

    Women villagers celebrate decision to terminate thermal power plant plans

  4. Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

    Government to go down hard on quarantine violators

  5. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents
Recommended
Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister

Rate of rise in virus cases under control, says health minister
Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey
Turkey’s newly launched Green Party says it is ‘last exit before extinction’

Turkey’s newly launched Green Party says it is ‘last exit before extinction’
CHP leader urges mayors to focus on serving their cities, not on politics

CHP leader urges mayors to focus on serving their cities, not on politics
Turkeys first flying car could take to the skies in 5 years

Turkey's first flying car could take to the skies in 5 years
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents
WORLD 4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

4 wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Paris police say four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, and two attackers are on the run.
ECONOMY Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

Turkey rises limits of derivative transactions limits with foreigners

In a move likely to please local markets, Turkey's banking watchdog on Sept. 25 raised the limits of currency swaps and other derivative transactions that lenders execute with non-residents when receiving and paying Turkish liras at the maturity date.
SPORTS Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Galatasaray move to UEFA Europa League playoff round

Turkey's Galatasaray qualified for the UEFA Europa League playoff round, beating Croatia's Hajduk Split 2-0 on Sept. 24. 